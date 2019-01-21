BJP asks EC to derecognise AAP, seize its symbol

Accusing the and Chief Minister of dividing the society on caste lines and spreading mispropaganda, the BJP on Monday approached the (EC) and demanded derecognisition of the party.

After meeting (CEC) Sunil Arora, BJP chief told reporters: "We demanded that the Commission take stern action against the Convener (Kejriwal), leaders and office-bearers of the (AAP). The should be derecognised and election symbol seized so that these people are stopped from endangering the unity and integrity of the country and vitiating the atmosphere of the society."

"The has assured of taking action as soon as possible. Besides this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also going to approach the court against in the entire case," he said.

Tiwari was accompanied by of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, party's election expert Om Pathak, and Delhi BJP Neelkant Bakshi.

Speaking about the content of the complaint submitted to the CEC, Tiwari, who represernts the Northeast parliamentary constituency of Delhi in the Lok Sabha, said: "We have complained against the AAP to the Commission on the issue of dividing people of Delhi on caste lines and spreading misinformation among voters about deletion of their votes saying that the BJP had deleted their votes and Kejriwal got their names back in the list."

Tiwari said he also informed the Commission about the objectionable comments against the poll panel by Kejriwal and his party leaders.

He said that Kejriwal and the AAP leaders tweeted and held press conferences to malign the image of the BJP in the national capital.

"From December 4 to December 6, 2018, many statements had been issued through the official handle of the Kejriwal in which allegations were made against the BJP with the objective of maligning the image of his party including mispropaganda about deletion of votes on caste lines," he said.

"AAP and its leaders have held press conferences many times in which they made objectionable comments against the Commission which shows the real character of the party," he said.

Tiwari also said that at the instance of Kejriwal, are being made to the voters to mislead the people of Delhi about deletion of votes.

