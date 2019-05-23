BJP leads in 9 Haryana seats, Congress from Rohtak

Haryana's ruling party was leading in nine out of the 10 seats in the state, while the was ahead in the seat, as per initial trends after the first two hours of counting of ballots.

Union Ministers and (Faridabad) were ahead in their respective constituencies.

Former Chief and was trailing in Sonipat.

However, his son and sitting from Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda, was leading in

The counting of ballots for all the 10 parliamentary seats of began amid tight security, electoral officials said.

Amidst allegations of booth capturing, 69.74 per cent of the 1.8 crore electorate in the state cast their vote on May 12 in the sixth phase of the elections.

The result will decide the fate of 223 candidates, including 11 women.

(CEO) told IANS there are about 1,05,859 service voters.

He said all preparations had been made for the counting of votes, which will be carried out in 90 counting centres at 39 places.

of Police said the state has deployed 10 additional companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces to maintain law and order in Rohtak, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Sirsa and Hisar districts.

It is a do-or-die battle for Chief and his predecessor - the "marginalised"

The (BJP), the Congress and Om Prakash Chautala's Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are the three main parties in the fray.

The stakes are high for Hooda in these elections as he is trying to prove that he is still a and could lead the Congress in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Hooda was marginalised after the party's humiliating defeat in the October 2014 Assembly polls held under his helm.

The other big names in the poll fray are former Kumari Selja, who is fighting on the Congress ticket from Ambala, a reserved seat.

The BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh is contesting from Gurugram, while former Congress is pitted against him.

Krishan Pal Gujjar, who won the seat in 2014 with a huge 4.7 lakh margin, is vying to retain the seat. He is facing a challenge from former Congress and

Former Chautala's grandsons -- Arjun, Dushyant and Digvijay -- are making their debut in electoral

Arjun and are trying their luck from Kurukshetra and Sonipat seats respectively as candidates of the INLD and the (JJP), a breakaway INLD faction.

The JJP and the have formed an alliance.

A triangular clash of dynasts going to be witnessed in Hisar where Dushyant Chautala, who leads the JJP, is struggling to retain his seat. He is pitted against debutants Bhavya Bishnoi of the Congress and BJP's bureaucrat-turned-politician

While Bhavya, the youngest in the fray, is the grandson of late three-time Bhajan Lal, is the son of Congress turncoat and

