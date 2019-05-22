Elaborate arrangements to ensure peaceful counting process in J&K

Elaborate arrangements have been made by officials in and Kashmir to ensure peaceful counting of votes for the six seats in the state tomorrow.

Election officials said 10 counting centres have been set up for the counting process.

officials said a three-tier security ring would protect and secure each counting centre to ensure a free, fair and peaceful counting process.

constituencies of Jammu, Udhampur, Anantnag, and would have one counting centre each while for the Ladakh seat two counting centres are being set up, one in Leh and the other in Kargil town.

Three counting centres have been set up for counting of migrant votes in Delhi, and

Officials said there would 90 counting halls in total and 896 counting tables in these halls.

To ensure there is no untoward incident around the counting halls, prohibitory restrictions under section 144 CrPc will remain in force around each counting centre from the beginning till the end of the counting process, officials said.

observers would monitor the counting process and they will be assisted by micro observers.

In the region, the contest is mainly between Jugal Kishore Sharma of the and of the In the main contest is between BJP and of the

In the Valley, National Conference (NC) and four-time faces of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), of the Peoples Conference (PC) and of the BJP.

In Lok Sabha seat the main contest is between of the NC and of the PC.

In Anantnag, the contest is three-cornered between former of the PDP, G.A. Mir of the and Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi of the NC.

In the Ladakh constituency the main contest is between Rigzin Spalbar of the Congress and Jamyang Tsering Namgyal of the BJP. There are two powerful independent candidates also in the fray there - and

All the six results from J&K are expected by tomorrow afternoon.

--IANS

sq/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)