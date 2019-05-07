Boy who died before class X full exams gets 95% marks in other subjects

Vinayak Shridhar, who died on March 26 -- a day before his 10th Board exams were over -- has secured more than 95 per cent in all of his exams that he had appeared for.

Vinayak was was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy when he was two years old. The incurable disease pinned the 16-year-old boy down, but Vinayak fought on. And as soon as the 10th results were announced, his entire family erupted in joy.

Vinayak Shridhar's mother has been receiving congratulatory calls. "I wish he was with us, he had worked so hard for this moment... it is unfortunate that we cannot celebrate the day with him."

She said Vinayak loved Sanskrit as a subject.

"His muscular movement was very limited. He could write slowly but since there is a time duration for exams, he used a scribe to write English and Science exam. For Sanskrit, he insisted to write himself," told IANS.

Vinayak secured 96 per cent marks in Sanskrit.

In other subjects too, Vinayak has secured good marks. In English he got 100 out of 100. In Home Science, Vinayak secured 97 per cent.

Vinayak had not applied for 'Children With Special Need' category and instead enrolled as a general category student.

