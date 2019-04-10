Breakthrough soon on fugitives Choksi, Mehta as govt pursues Big Four (IANS Exclusive)

Government sources have indicated to IANS that they are pursuing four quarries - Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and - all economic offenders and fugitives from the law relentlessly.

In each case, a carefully calibrated strategy is in place to bring the culprits to book, and more importantly, home. A major breakthrough is expected shortly, in the middle of the elections.

While Neerav and are ensconced in Britain and the local criminal justice system is in their pursuit, the is trying all the necessary tactics to bring both diamantaires and Mehta back from the islands.

Government-to government negotiations are on with for and St Kitts and Nevis for Winsome Diamonds' Mehta. Availing of the controversial paid citizenship programme provided by many of the islands in the Caribbean, diamantaire Choksi and Winsome Diamonds' promoter have taken citizenship in these parts.

Mehta became a citizen of St Kitts and Nevis some years ago while Choksi took citizenship recently. These

islands provide to 132 countries.

Citizenship through investment has become popular among Indian economic offenders. Investigating agency sources also revealed that Choksi and Mehta are the principal targets of this exercise.

The government-to-government communication revolves around securing both targets through extradition, which is difficult because there are no extradition treaties with these countries. Choksi may be picked up in the Caribbean, while who remains under arrest in are most wanted. The lack of extradition treaties has made these islands a safe haven for India's uber rich. Other countries like Grenada, St Lucia, also have similar citizenship by investment programmes. has appealed to these small islands with a pitch

that they are economic offenders and fugitives for committing financial crimes.

and St Lucia give citizenship and a valid passport for just $100,000 which is chump change for ultra rich Indians on the run. If

your spouse needs a similar passport then it is $165,000 in St Lucia and $175,000 in Meanwhile, gives a similar

passport for $200,000.

Predicated on its nine-point agenda presented in the Leaders' Summit held on November 30, 2018 and December 1, 2018 in Buenos Aires,

Argentina, for action against fugitive economic offenders, Indian diplomats in conjunction with and domestic probe agencies

are determined to bring all four back.

has pursued the agenda against fugitive economic offenders in various forums of the G20, like, Finance and Sherpa Tracks, Anti- and the Denial of Entry Experts Network. Consequently, Leaders' Declaration, adopted at the Summit, inter alia, says: "We will further explore the links between corruption and other economic crimes and ways to tackle them, including through cooperation on the return of persons sought for such offences and stolen assets, consistent with international obligations and domestic We ask relevant international organizations to report back to us on those issues during the next presidency."

This reflects the will exhibited by the members to tackle the issue of return of persons sought for economic offences and stolen

assets through international cooperation. This came after the government got the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill in July 2018 by both Houses of Parliament.

The Bill allows for a person to be declared as a (FEO) if: (i) an arrest warrant has been issued against him

for any specified offences where the value involved is over Rs 100 crore, and (ii) he has left the country and refuses to return to face

prosecution.

To declare a person an FEO, an application will be filed in a (designated under the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, 2002)

containing details of the properties to be confiscated, and any information about the person's whereabouts.

The will require the person to appear at a specified place at least six weeks from issue of notice. Proceedings will be terminated if the person appears.

The Bill allows authorities to provisionally attach properties of an accused, while the application is pending before the

Upon declaration as an FEO, properties of a person may be confiscated and vested in the Central government, free of encumbrances (rights and

claims in the property).

Further, the FEO or any company associated with him may be barred from filing or defending civil claims.

The nine-point Agenda for Economic Offenders presented in Buenos Aires:

* Strong and active cooperation across countries to deal comprehensively and efficiently with the menace fugitive economic

offenders.

* Cooperation in the legal processes such as effective freezing of the proceeds of crime; early return of the offenders and efficient

repatriation of the proceeds of crime should be enhanced and streamlined.

* Joint effort by countries to form a mechanism that denies entry and safe havens to all fugitive economic offenders.

* Principles of Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), Convention Against Transnational Organized Crime

(UNOTC), especially related to "International Cooperation" should be fully and effectively implemented.

* FATF should be called upon to assign priority and focus to establishing international co-operation that leads to timely and

comprehensive exchange of information between the competent authorities and FIUs.

* FATF should be tasked to formulate a standard definition of fugitive economic offenders.

* FATF should also develop a set of commonly agreed and standardized procedures related to identification, extradition and judicial

proceedings for dealing with fugitive economic offenders to provide guidance and assistance to G-20 countries, subject to their domestic

law.

* Common platform should be set up for sharing experiences and best practices including successful cases of extradition, gaps in existing

systems of extradition and legal assistance.

* G-20 Forum should consider initiating work on locating properties of economic offenders who have a tax debt in the country of their

residence for its recovery.

--IANS

prs/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)