Jet's EoI submission date extended

IANS  |  New Delhi/Mumbai 

Lenders of the debt-ridden Jet Airways on Wednesday extended the submission deadline of "expression of interest" for stake sale in the airline to recover their dues.

As per the 'clarification to bidders' document issued by investment banking major SBI Capital Markets (SBI Cap), the last date for EoI submission has been extended from Wednesday 6 p.m. to April 12, 6 p.m.

However, no reason for the extension was provided.

The lenders have offered a stake from 31.2 to 75 per cent of the company on a fully diluted basis.

The airline owes Rs 8,000 crore to lenders, led by the SBI. On March 25, Goyal had stepped down from the board of the airline and ceded majority control to the SBI-led consortium.

The consortium of banks then appointed SBI Caps to take out the EoI and conduct the process of their stake sale in the airline.

First Published: Wed, April 10 2019. 19:12 IST

