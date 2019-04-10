Jet's EoI submission date extended

Lenders of the debt-ridden on Wednesday extended the submission deadline of "expression of interest" for stake sale in the to recover their dues.

As per the 'clarification to bidders' document issued by (SBI Cap), the last date for submission has been extended from Wednesday 6 p.m. to April 12, 6 p.m.

However, no reason for the extension was provided.

The lenders have offered a stake from 31.2 to 75 per cent of the company on a fully diluted basis.

The owes Rs 8,000 crore to lenders, led by the SBI. On March 25, had stepped down from the board of the and ceded majority control to the SBI-led consortium.

The consortium of banks then appointed SBI Caps to take out the and conduct the process of their stake sale in the airline.

--IANS

rv/sn/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)