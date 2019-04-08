Brexit talks with Labour 'mean compromise on both sides': May

British on Sunday said that her talks with the opposition to break the current deadlock would mean "compromise on both sides."

May, in a video message posted on Twitter, defended her decision to engage in cross-party talks with Labour on leaving the (EU). The decision touched off criticism and anger among her Tory lawmakers.

Further talks are expected this week after the earlier warned could "slip through our fingers" unless an agreement could be reached. However, there have been no reported signs of compromise from the

May reiterated her warning that Britain may not leave the EU at all if she cannot get a deal through Parliament, reported.

"Where we're at is that the negotiated a deal with the EU, and my preference was for that deal to be passed by parliament, and we could leave the EU on that basis," she said.

"But parliament's now rejected that deal three times, and right now as things stand, I can't see them accepting it," she said.

The tried to win over the hostile in order to get her deal, reached by and in November 2018 after long painful negotiations, through parliament after it has been voted down three times since January.

"But at the same time parliament has also said that they don't want us to leave without a deal, with no deal," the prime minister said.

"So the choice that lies ahead of us is either leaving the EU with a deal or not leaving at all," said May.

With less than a week to go before the prime minister must travel to to request a further Brexit delay from EU leaders, little progress was reported to have been made on finding a compromise deal both the and the Labour Party could back.

EU leaders will meet to decide on whether to give Britain an extension -- and how long it could be -- on Wednesday night.

Britain is currently due to leave the EU on April 12 and, as yet, no withdrawal deal has been approved by British lawmakers.

Labour wants Britain to remain a permanent member of a customs union with the EU, which would mean zero customs tariffs and a single joint trade policy. However, the Tories want to leave the customs union so that Britain can strike unilateral trade deals.

--IANS

vc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)