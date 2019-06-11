BSF-BGB to hold DG level talks in Dhaka from Wednesday

The border guarding forces of and will discuss trans-border crimes, among other issues, in the General-level talks beginning in the neighbouring country from Wednesday.

The four-day talks will be held in Dhaka, a (BSF) statement said on Tuesday.

Besides border crimes, the talks between the BSF and the Border Guards (BGB) would focus on prevention of illegal migration and human trafficking, smuggling of cattle, fake Indian currency notes (FICN) and gold, narcotics and psychotropic substances, the statement read.

Activities of Indian based in as well as joint efforts for effective implementation of Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP), confidence building measures, extension of crime free zone in area of responsibility of Guwahati and frontiers and issues related to border infrastructure are also expected to be discussed, it said.

A 10-member Indian delegation headed by BSF Director along with senior officials of the (MEA), (MHA) and other law enforcement agencies will meet 24 members of the BGB led by its chief

The Indian delegation will reach for the bi-lateral talks late on Tuesday.

The first session of the border coordination conference between the BSF and the BGB will be held on Wednesday, said the statement.

Apart from discussing border related issues, the two forces would also focus on better coordination between them.

The last BSF-BGB border coordination conference was held in in September last year.

A friendly kabbadi match between the BSF and the BGB will be played on Wednesday evening to mark the occasion.

