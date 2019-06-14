Can't wait to share screen space Mohnish Bahl: Rohit Roy

Rohit Roy, who is making a comeback on the small screen with the reboot of the popular TV show "Sanjivani", says he cannot wait to share screen with Mohnish Bahl, with whom he had started his career in the 1990s.

Rohit on Friday tweeted a photograph of himself along with the cast and crew of the show and captioned it: "Back on TV in the much awaited 'Sanjivani' reboot!

"Can't wait to share screen space with the guy who I started my career with... Mohnish Bahl! And of course, my darling Surbhi Chandna and the rest of the stellar cast!"

tweeted: "'Sanjivani' - it's old world charm and Gen-next featuring Mohnish, Gurdip, Rohit, Sayantani Ghosh the much awaited leads Surbhi and Namit Khanna with many more to fill your hearts and screens with love and warmth! Wish us love and luck."

The reboot of the medical drama will also star Sayantani Ghosh, Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna.

"Sanjivani", which aired on 2002, narrated the story about four medical interns Juhi Singh, Rahul Mehra, and and the trials and tribulations they face to fight a constant battle against diseases and death of patients while balancing their professional and personal life.

