'Central government jobs in TN leased out to north Indians'

M. on Monday accused the BJP-led of leasing out all jobs in to North Indians, thereby aggrevating the employment situation in the state.

In a statement issued here, Stalin said that at a time when over 80 lakh people in have registered with the employment exchange, all the jobs and jobs in the central public sector undertakings were given to North Indians.

Stalin said in the apprenticeship exam held by Golden Rock Railway Workshop in Trichy, about 300 persons from have been appointed on the grounds that none of the candidates cleared the exams.

The (CBI) was probing the case of candidates from Maharashtra, and scoring high marks in Tamil subject in the postal department recruitment exams, Stalin said.

According to the DMK leader, not only went along with this policy but also entered into electoral alliance with the

Stalin said once the BJP government goes home after May 23 when results of the Lok Sabha polls will be declared, the DMK will ensure 90 per cent of the central government jobs in Tamil Nadu for people of this state.

--IANS

vj/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)