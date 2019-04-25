Centre extends ACTIVE filing deadline to June 15

The government on Thursday announced the extension of the deadline for uploading photos of business premises or of the "INC22"/ "ACTIVE" to June 15.

Electronic form INC 22A, which is also known as ACTIVE (Active Company Tagging Identities and Verification), was notified as part of the Companies (Incorporation) Amendment Rules, 2019 in February.

As per the new norms, the government had made it mandatory for registered companies to upload pictures of their office premises and also that of at least one of the company's directors, in order to detect shell companies.

The deadline for submission of the details was April 25.

Several companies and mostly startups requested the to extend the deadline as many startups operate out of homes and shared spaces.

In case of delay in filing, the companies would have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 as per the norms. Now, the fine would be applicable on all those companies who fail to file by June 15.

The new norms came amid on shell companies and the norms were aimed at establishing existence of registered entities.

