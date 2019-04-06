China's marriage rate drops for 5 consecutive years

China's marriage rate has been declining for five years in a row as the younger generation delays or has given up on marriage, according to statistics.

The marriage rate dropped from 9.9 per 1,000 people in 2013 to a five-year low of 7.2 per 1,000 people in 2018, said the and the

The figures vary in different regions. The more developed regions have lower rates of marriage, reported.

Tying the knot is no longer a "necessity" for today's young adults, with many preferring the single life.

"I'd prefer a high-quality single life to a low-quality marriage" is a common refrain in China, according to the report.

Experts say that the increasing costs of living and child education constitute another factor for the downward trend in the marriage rate.

The decrease is also closely related to the changing demographic structure, said Shi Zhilei, with the of the Zhongnan and Law.

People between the ages of 20 and 24 had the highest record of marriage registrations before 2012, while people between the ages of 25 and 29 became the mainstay in 2017, accounting for 36.9 per cent of all registered couples, according to statistics.

"The attitude towards marriage and giving birth is changing among those born in the 1980s or 1990s, with more choosing to marry late or not to marry," said Lu Jiehua, with

"In an increasingly tolerant society, marriage is not the only option," Lu added.

