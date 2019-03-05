DCW seeks total ban on acid sale in Delhi

The Commission for Women (DCW) here on Tuesday issued a notice to the (Revenue) in the government, seeking complete ban on sale of acid in the city. Its unregulated sale has been the major cause for continued acid attacks on women, said.

The notice comes amid Swati Maliwal's 13-day long 'Mahila Suraksha Padyatra' across the city to create awareness on women's safety.

Citing data from the (NCRB), the notice states there have been 20 incidents of acid attack in Delhi, the third highest after and UP.

The has initiated proceedings under Code of Civil Procedure and sought an action-taken report in the matter within 10 days. The DCW had in 2016 recommended a ban on acid sale.

The commission claimed it has given employment to nine acid attack victims under various programmes over the past three years.

"The commission has been blessed to appoint nine acid attack survivors. Their and passion for social causes is infectious and the DCW has benefited tremendously through their efforts. I urge all state governments to employ them," Maliwal said.

The 'Mahila Suraksha Padyatra', which entered its 10th day on Tuesday also saw acid attack survivors participating.

