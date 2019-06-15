Delhi police responds to Kejriwal's attacks on twitter

Responding to attacks of Chief Minister on the law and order situation of the national capital, the police took to twitter and presented the recent data that supported the department, overseen by the Union

In a tweet, Chief Minister sought Lieutenant Governor's intervention after five murders were reported in 24 hours -- in all the cases the accused had shot the victim.

"Five murders in Delhi in the last 24 hours is an extremely serious situation. I appeal to & the to urgently look into the law and order situation of the national capital", Kejriwal tweeted on Friday evening.

The tweet did not go down well with the which was quick to respond. The police put the data on the which indicated that the crime in the national capital was on a decline.

tweeted, "The murders have been confirmed to be personal enmity-related. The overall heinous crime in 2019 is down by 10.5%, crime by use of firearms is down by 5.65% and crime against women is down by 11.5%." The department then tagged the at the end of the comment.

The tweet by the came after the national capital witnessed five murders within 24 hours, in all of them the accused used firearms. Outer Delhi witnessed two murders in separate instances, in one of them the victim was shot over a financial dispute while in another case, the victim was shot dead due to personal enmity.

In yet another case, two men were shot dead by unidentified bike-borne men in East Delhi's Nandnagari area. The case, which appears to be in a series of gangwars in the capital, the has neither denied nor accepted the gang war angle.

--IANS

rag/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)