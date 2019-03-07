Democrats reject Fox News as 2020 debate host, cites Trump ties

The said that it has barred from hosting or televising a candidate debate for the partys 2020 primary election, due to the network's ties to

The committee's chairman, Tom Perez, said in a statement on Wednesday that "is not in a position to host a fair and neutral debate for our candidates", reported

Perez cited an article published this week by that reported on the ties, which he deemed an "inappropriate relationship".

said in the article that "stars" like regularly advises the Other Fox News alumni, like and Kimberly Guilfoyle, have joined the administration or Trump's inner circle.

Perez added that the article "led me to conclude" that Fox News was not fit to sponsor an official candidate forum.

Trump weighed in on Wednesday evening, sarcastically praising the Democrats' decision.

"Good, then I think I'll do the same thing with the and the Radical Left Democrats in the debates," he said in a post.

Televised debates are a relatively new innovation in the process, but they have become sought-after events for networks eager to score high ratings and serve as gatekeepers in the early months of the nominating cycle, when viewers are forming their initial impressions of the candidates, said.

So far, the Democrats have announced two primary debates for their candidates, which will air in June on and in July on

