DRDO successfully test-fires guided bomb from Sukhoi fighter

Business Standard

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully flight tested a 500 kg class Inertial Guided Bomb from the IAF's frontline Su-30 MKI fighter at the Pokhran test range in Rajasthan.

According to a Defence Ministry statement, the guided bomb achieved the desired range and hit the target with high precision.

All the mission objectives have been met and the weapon system is capable of carrying different warheads, the statement added.

The test comes days after the IAF successfully fired the BrahMos missile's air-launched version from the Su-30 MKI.

The 2.5 ton supersonic missile air to surface cruise missile with ranges of close to 300 km, was smooth and followed the desired trajectory before directly hitting the land target.

--IANS

rbe/vd

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 22:46 IST

