EC's special arrangements for differently abled voters

The (EC) will take adequate steps to help physically challenged voters, including visually-impaired ones, exercise their franchise, a top said here on Sunday.

"Following the Election Commission's directives, adequate steps would be taken to facilitate physically challenged voters including visually-impaired electorates to exercise their franchise," (CEO) said.

He said that visually-impaired voters would be provided with a voting slip in Braille and dummy ballot paper. Those with low vision would be given magnifying glasses and other equipment.

"If necessary an impartial person would be allowed as a guide for the visually impaired people with the permission of the authority," the said.

The said that wheel-chair, waiting shed, ramp and other facilities would be arranged for voters belonging to the Persons with (PwD) category.

He said the state's Social Welfare and Social Education Department has been asked to look after the PwD voters and the Social Welfare Department has been appointed as the "Accessibility Observer" to oversee any balloting issue faced by the PwD voters.

Meanwhile, a four-member delegation of four different organisations of differently abled people met the on Saturday and demanded that priority be given to the PwD voters to cast their votes, and that adequate arrangements be made as per the and Directives in this regard.

The of these four organisations of differently abled people, Salil Debbarma, said that in Tripura, at least two lakh PwD voters are enrolled in the electoral list.

--IANS

sc/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)