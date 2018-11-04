Endangered Australian marsupial enduring despite rising predator threat

The population of the endangered Australian also known as bilbies has been holding steady despite a rising threat from natural predators, a survey has found.

Rangers across Australia's deserts involved in the programme have spent six months surveying 248 areas of land in the and Western for traces of the and its predators, reports

Richard Moyle, the Central Land Council's land management officer, confirmed that rangers found evidence of bilby activity in 58 of the areas.

"Everyone loves a bilby, they're cute, they're furry so they have that appeal," Moyle told the (ABC) on Sunday.

The is a desert-dwelling native to that grows to 55 cm in length on average excluding its tail. The lesser bilby was declared extinct in the 1950s.

The species has largely been wiped out by feral cats, foxes, weeds and fire.

Moyle said rangers found evidence of feral cats in 111 of the and foxes in 50 of them.

was launched by in March to connect indigenous rangers with their non-indigenous peers.

