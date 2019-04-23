SC notice to advocate alleging conspiracy against CJI (2nd Lead)

-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to advocate Utsav Bains, who has alleged that there is a conspiracy to frame Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in a false sexual harassment case.
A bench of Justice Arun Mishra, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice Deepak Gupta while directing the presence of Bains on Wednesday in the court, asked him to produce evidence in support of paras 17 and 20 of his affidavit filed in the apex court on Monday.
The court has taken suo motu cognisance of his affidavit.
Bains in his affidavit has said that he came to know about a conspiracy to frame Chief Justice Gogoi. He said he got to know about the conspiracy during the course of his enquiry after he was approached by a person asking him to appear for the complainant, alleged victim, and found missing links in the story.
Bains in his affidavit has claimed that he was informed by "reliable sources" that "certain fixers", who claim to be engaged in illegally managing judgments in exchange for cash are behind this plot as the CJI has taken decisive action to crack down on such fixers.
"Bains in his affidavit says in the course of his initial inquiry every 'source' he met had 'only the knowledge of the conspiracy against Hon'ble CJI but not the names of the persons involved in hatching and executing the said conspiracy."
Bains in his long affidavit has alleged that a corporate entity in league with certain fixers had allegedly conspired to frame the CJI in a false case of sexual harassment for creating situation to force him (CJI) to resign.
The paragraph 19 of lawyer Utsav Bians affidavit reads "On 19th April, 2019, a very reliable person, strictly on the condition of anonymity and in good faith, informed the Deponent about a Corporate figure who tried to approach a Hon'ble Supreme Court Judge to get a favourable order in a high profile case listed before this Hon'ble Court UT was unsuccessful and then the said Corporate figure attempted to get the case transferred from the court of that Hon'ble Supreme Court Judge but did not succeed and thus ganged up with an alleged fixer by the name of Romesh Sharma and his aides to frame the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India in a false case of sexual harassment to pressurise him to resign.
"The paragraph 20 reads, "It is pertinent to mention here that the Deponent is privy to certain events and will submit in a sealed cover the events and the list of the involved person to this court should it so direct him."
