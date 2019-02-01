JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

1,330 cr provided for women protection, empowerment: Goyal

Jailed journalists file appeal with Myanmar's SC

Business Standard

Explanation sought for Kolkata Police Commissioner's absence at meeting

IANS  |  Kolkata 

The Election Commission (EC) has sought an explanation from the West Bengal government for the absence of city Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar at a meeting convened by the panel, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said here on Friday.

A letter seeking explanation was sent to Home Secretary Atri Bhattacharya.

Kumar had not turned up for the meeting with the full bench of the EC on Thursday and instead the city police was represented by Special Commissioner (II) Jayanta Kumar Basu.

"The Election Commission of India has sought an explanation from the Home Secretary for the absence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar at its meeting on Thursday," said Arora.

--IANS

mgr/ssp/rs/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 14:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements