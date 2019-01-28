Facebook restricts external agencies from checking political ads: Report

At a time when over a third of the world's population is set to vote in coming months including in India, has restricted external campaigners from accessing and scrutinising political ads on its platform.

According to a report late Sunday, the giant has changed its codes that restrict external groups' ability to collect data on why users are being targeted by political campaigners.

The third-party monitoring tools have helped expose several tactics used by politicians in the past, the report added.

Two such external agencies are the British group and the US investigative journalism website ProPublica.

"Ten days ago, our stopped working, and efforts to fix it have proved much harder than before," was quoted as saying.

According to Facebook, the changes were part of a crackdown on third party plug-ins.

"We regularly improve the ways we prevent unauthorised access by third parties like to keep people's information safe," a was quoted as saying.

Data collected by has helped show how the Conservatives were focusing on personal criticism of during the end of the 2017 campaign.

Facebook's move comes in a year "when over a third of the world's population has the opportunity to vote, with elections across the EU, India, Canada, Australia, South Africa, and to name a few," said Jeffers.

A by ProPublica in the past highlighted "negative stories for the such as exposing how companies are sidestepping Facebook's new ad tools among other issues".

Facing intense scrutiny over the misuse of its platform globally during elections, in December announced fresh steps to increase ad and defend against foreign interference ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in

"Anyone who wants to run an ad in related to politics will need to first confirm their identity and location, and give more details about who placed the ad," said the

--IANS

na/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)