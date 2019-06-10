Fiat Chrysler, startup working on autonomous vehicles

Silicon Valley has said that it would collaborate with Automobiles (FCA) to expand on commercial vehicles.

Aurora, a two-year-old startup based in Palo Alto, California, confirmed the signing of an accord with to forge a powerful partnership on the development of self-driving commercial vehicles.

will integrate its self-driving system, the Driver, with FCA's commercial vehicle lines in the US. The Silicon Valley startup's solutions include the supply of computers, sensors, software and data services for vehicles, reported.

"As part of FCA's autonomous vehicle strategy, we will continue to work with strategic partners in this space to address the needs of consumers in a rapidly changing industry," said.

"Aurora brings a unique skillset combined with advanced and that complements and enhances our philosophy on self-driving," he added.

The said its Aurora technology has been integrated into six vehicle platforms from sedans, SUVs, mini-vans to large commercial vehicles and trucks.

Both FCA and Aurora did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, nor the date and number of self-driving vehicles to be developed from the project.

Aurora, which has completed a 530 million US dollar funding round in February that included investment from Amazon, has struck deals with Volkswagen Group, Hyundai Motor Co., and China's to develop for auto-makers.

