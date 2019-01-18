First UAE research prize for scientist CNR Rao

Eminent Indian has been conferred with the first Sheikh Saud International Prize for Materials Research by the Centre for of the (UAE), said an on Friday.

"The unanimously decided to award this to Rao of the Jawaharlal Nehru for (JNCASR), Bengaluru," the city-based state-run JNCASR's said in a statement.

The prize includes a plaque and cash prize of $100,000 (about Rs 71-lakh), the statement said.

The award will be presented to Rao by Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the ruler of one of UAE's seven emirates Ras

The prize will be awarded at the International Workshop on at Ras on February 25, the statement said.

Bengaluru-based Rao was awarded Bharat Ratna by the in 2014 for his work in materials research.

Some of his areas of research include and other extended inorganic solids, metal-insulator transitions, nano-materials including nanotubes and graphene, artificial photosynthesis and hydrogen generation by photocatalysis and thermal means.

Rao has authored over 1,600 research papers and 50 books.

--IANS

bha/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)