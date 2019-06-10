For Bengal, BJP may rely on Art 355 to pressure Mamata government

Keshari Nath Tripathi, who on Monday met the and submitted a 5-page report along with an analysis on the post-poll violence in the state, but did not recommend invoking Article 356 that entails dismissal of a

Sources said the is relying on Article 355 of the that involves building pressure on a as it says, among other things, that it is the duty of the "to ensure that the government of every state is carried on in accordance with the provisions of the "

On Sunday, sent a missive to Chief Secretary over the prevailing law and order situation, which will have to be replied to. The responded by saying there were a few "stray post-poll clashes" in West Bengal, and that the situation in the state was "under control" in a letter to the Centre.

Significantly, Tripathi's tenure as is coming to an end next month and he is seeking extension till the Assembly elections due in 2021. The state BJP reportedly wants him to continue since he knows the state, but wants a new

State BJP sources said the political scenario in the state vis-a-vis Mamata has come a full circle. "There were days when Mamata cried foul and demanded by invoking Article 356 of the against the in the state," said a

Party sources said the strategy of Modi and Shah is to create tremendous pressure on the government as they feel that if they try to invoke Article 356, she would hit the streets and divert Bengal

Besides, the matter can land in the court, said a leader on the condition of anonymity. A nine-judge Constitution bench of the apex court on March 11, 1994 delivered a historic judgement in the case of dismissal of the of in 1989, spelling out limitations of the Centre in taking such decisions.

"Therefore, the could be relying on Article 355 in place of 356," a party source said.

