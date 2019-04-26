Gehlot campaigns for son, BJP calls him Dhritrashtra

Chief Ashok Gehlot, who is going all out to ensure his son Vaibhav Gehlot's win from the parliamentary seat, has been branded "Dhritrashtra" by the

Vaibhav Gehlot, 39, is making his debut as a candidate against sitting BJP MP and Union of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. With no political standing of his own, is banking on his father's legacy to garner votes in Jodhpur, considered Ashok Gehlot's home turf.

But with bookies in Phalodi betting big on the BJP's win here, his father too is leaving nothing to chance. Not only has he pushed the entire into creating a support base for Vaibhav Gehlot, since Friday he himself has started making door-to-door visits in the constituency.

sources told IANS: "Since April 21, Gehlot has been camping in and reaching out to people via bulk SMSes requesting them to vote for his son.

One of his messages reads: "Friends, candidate needs your blessings and votes. Although I could not meet you in person, I request you to vote for Vaibhav to ensure his victory. "

Another message reads: "I apologise if I could not meet any of you due to work pressure but this election is not for Vaibhav or It is to save democracy. "

Not just the Chief Minister, his also seems equally engaged with voters on the and Congress sources said that the Chief has also invited Congress and party Secretary for a roadshow but there's no confirmation yet.

"Just like Dhritrashtra, the seems to have gone blind in his son's love. He is camping in leaving aside all work," said former BJP MLA

Shekhawat too has been invoking the Mahabharata in his rallies. "Like the two sides in the battle of Kurukshetra, we have our own Pandavas - who followed dharma and had Lord Krishna's blessings and Kauravas - the adharma-following sons of Dhritrashtra, who was blinded by the love for them."

Former BJP Minister said: "Jodhpur is a prestige battle for Gehlot, who has put the entire behind Vaibhav. But the Modi factor will overpower everything."

"Shekhawat is fluent in the local dialect and knows how to win the hearts of the locals. Vaibhav, on the other hand, is naive and needs grooming. He has failed to impress even the youth," Chaturvedi explained.

A Congress too confirmed that significant communities from Jodhpur including Jats, Bishnois and even Malis, which Gehlot belongs to, were not very happy with him.

The Jats and Bishnois want to teach a lesson to Gehlot, who ended their political clout by sending Congress Minister and Congress MLA Malkhan Singh Bishnoi to jail in the Bhanwari Devi case seven years ago. The two leaders are still in prison. is the son of 9-time MLA Parasram Maderna.

He added that the did try to appease the two communities by getting Haryana-based Jat and Bishnoi leaders Hooda and Kuldeep Bishnoi to campaign for his son.

The high-stakes seat has already witnessed a rally by and will see a grand roadshow by BJP on April 26, three days before the polling on April 29.

(Archana Sharma can be reached at archana.s@ians.in)

--IANS

arc/rtp/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)