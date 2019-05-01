Getting dropped from Team India affected my form: Umesh

(RCB) pacer feels that getting dropped from the Indian team has affected his form besides the loss of self confidence in the ongoing edition of the (IPL).

Umesh, who was not included in India's 15-member squad, said that nothing is currently going in his favour as the pressure to perform is affecting his

"Everybody is saying I am not well and why is this happening? Because in last two years I continued playing all formats in domestic level, but after that, I have not played too many ODIs or T20s. I am just picked for two to three games, then again get dropped," Umesh said after the abandoned IPL tie between his team and Rajasthan Royals early on Wednesday.

"Everyone is thinking I am not giving my best, but it is not. It happens for every fast bowler," the pacer said.

Umesh admitted that he has failed in maintaining accuracy in the past six months.

"It is difficult to elaborate because it is part of every bowler. Sometimes, we have a good or a bad day. I think this is the phase wherein from 4 to 6 months I am not that accurate," he said.

Umesh, who last donned the national jersey on October 24 against the West Indies, said his rhythm has not been upto the mark because of mental pressure.

"Sometimes too many things go into your head. Sometimes, there definitely is confidence, but other times I feel I am not having my time this year. Hence, that is the problem this year. Actually my rhythm and everything is not going my way," he opined.

"Last time I was the highest wicket taker and this year it did not happen, so definitely I am feeling bad and hurt for not being able to deliver properly whenever the team wants from me," Umesh, who has managed to claim just eight wickets from 10 games this season, added.

Umesh praised his teammate and pacer and hoped he has a bright future.

"He (Saini) is a good fast bowler and wants to keep learning. After a long time we have seen a bowler who can bowl at 150 km/hr and has good lengths as well.

"The way he is playing and learning, he has a bright future ahead," Umesh added.

