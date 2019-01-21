Goyal lashes out at Mamata for creating hurdles for BJP in Bengal

The BJP on Monday hit out at Chief accusing her of creating hurdles to stop party leaders from holding rallies and yatras in the state.

Addressing a press conference, said that the Trinamool in will meet a similar fate like that of the Left Front in

" is scared of the popularity of and the ground the BJP is gaining. This is the reason she is leaving no stone unturned to stop BJP (from holding) events in the state," he said.

His attack comes in the wake of the administration denying permission for Amit Shah's helicopter landing in Malda where he is scheduled to address a rally on Tuesday.

"This is worst form of anarchy in West Bengal. has failed. People of the state have lost faith in this government. There is complete failure of law and order in the state," he said.

The accused Banerjee of using "falsehood" to deny permission to land Amit Shah's helicopter and said at the same helipad, Mamata Banerjee's helicopter landed a few days ago.

"I have pictures of the helipad. It is neat and clean," he said.

The Minister said that Banerjee was teaching democracy to the BJP but not following it herself in the state.

"Several opposition parties including the attended her rally in Kolkata. I want to ask them of their opinion on the state of democracy in West Bengal," he said.

To a question on whether the BJP would demand President's Rule in the state, Goyal said the party would wait and see how the situation unfolds.

"People in the state are looking for a change," he said.

