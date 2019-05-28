Huawei, Tencent sign deal on streaming services

Chinese tech giants and have inked an agreement to seek deep cooperation on streaming service, during the ongoing 7th and Video Convention in Chengdu, province.

According to the deal, they will achieve inter-working accounts, collaborative operations and shared technologies on their video platforms.

device users, through the Video app, can have a smoother experience of HD and quality streaming from Video app, reported on Tuesday. Huawei Video will share with Video its AI enhancement and high-performance audio and to strengthen acoustic and visual effects.

Sun Zhonghuai, of and of Tencent Holdings, said the cooperation would help Tencent's mass video resources to reach Huawei end-users.

"Huawei is committed to an inclusive, win-win innovation ecosystem and is willing to become the amplifier and accelerator of its partners worldwide," said Zhang Ping'an, of Huawei Consumer Cloud Service.

Huawei Video will also provide feedback for content creation based on user demand data, which allows its partners to know consumer preferences for video content as well as their watching habits.

As a global provider of information and and smart devices, Huawei operates in more than 170 countries and regions, helping connect one-third of the world's population.

