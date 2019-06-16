Three civilians injured in Pakistan firing on LoC

Three civilians were injured as the violated the ceasefire on the (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Sunday, police said.

The three, including two girls, were injured in Pakistani firing in Kirni, Qasba and Bandi Chechian areas of

"The injured civilians have been shifted to hospital where attending doctors said they are out of danger," police said.

Indian and troops traded heavy fire on the LoC in after the army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing on Indian positions, spokesman, Lt Col. Devender Anand, said.

army targeted Indian positions in Kirni, Qasba and Mendhar areas in Poonch and the Indian positions retaliated effectively, he said.

--IANS

