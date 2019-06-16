Three civilians injured in Pakistan firing on LoC

JUST IN
IANS  |  Jammu 

Three civilians were injured as the Pakistani army violated the ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, police said.

The three, including two girls, were injured in Pakistani firing in Kirni, Qasba and Bandi Chechian areas of Poonch.

"The injured civilians have been shifted to hospital where attending doctors said they are out of danger," police said.

Indian and Pakistan troops traded heavy fire on the LoC in Poonch after the Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing on Indian positions, Defence Ministry spokesman, Lt Col. Devender Anand, said.

Pakistan army targeted Indian positions in Kirni, Qasba and Mendhar areas in Poonch and the Indian positions retaliated effectively, he said.

First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 22:14 IST

