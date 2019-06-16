J&K policeman injured in 'fidayeen' attack succumbs

A Police officer, who was critically injured in a 'fidayeen' attack in last week, succumbed at the AIIMS where he was flown to for treatment on Sunday, police said.

Five CRPF troopers and a Pakistani militant were killed when militants attacked a security forces party in K.P. Road area of town on Wednesday.

Station House Officer, Anantnag, was critically injured in that attack and initially treated at the army's 92 base hospital in from where he was shifted to He was airlifted to in an air ambulance on Sunday.

police where was posted said on its page: "Our who got injured as SHO Anantnag couldn't make it. May the departed soul rest in peace (Amen) @KashmirPolice."

--IANS

sq/vd

