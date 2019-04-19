INLD announces three more candidates in Haryana

The (INLD) on Friday named candidates for three more seats in The party had on Wednesday announced candidates for six seats.

The INLD has fielded Arjun Chautala, the younger son of and great grandson of former Devi Lal, from the Kurukshetra seat.

On the Rohtak seat, an ex-serviceman Dharambir Fauji, now a and an active member of the INLD, has been fielded.

For the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency, another ex-serviceman, Balwan Singh Fauji, has been fielded.

Filing of nominations started in on April 16. The last date for filing of nominations is April 23,

The INLD had earlier fielded from the Sirsa (reserved) seat again.

Other candidates announced on Wednesday include (Ambala-reserved), (Faridabad), Suresh Kot (Hisar), (Sonipat) and (Karnal).

The INLD won two seats (Sirsa and Hisar) in the 2014 parliamentary polls. Its Hisar MP, Dushyant Chautala, rebelled in December last year and floated the

Multi-cornered contests are expected on all 10 seats in the state this time. Polling will take place on May 12.

The main contest is among the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, INLD, the Jannayak Janata Party-Aam Aadmi Party (JJP-AAP) alliance and the (LSP).

