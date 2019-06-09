Over 60 militants killed in Afghanistan in 24 hours

More than 70 armed insurgents have been killed in Afghanistan's southern region over the past 24 hours, as government forces have increased pressure on the in and the neighbouring provinces, agengy reported on Sunday quoting an statement.

Units of the in the latest crackdown on the have killed three insurgents in Khakriz district of the southern province early on Sunday, said a statement of 205 released here.

According to the statement, a alias Bado Jan was also among those killed in the raids.

Similarly, the statement reported killing 41 insurgents in Miwand, Mianshin and districts of province since Saturday.

Government forces, according to the statement, have also killed 10 Taliban fighters in Daichopan district of the neighbouring province over the past 24 hours, the statement said.

A total of 12 militants have also been killed in Khas district of the southern province as security forces targeted Taliban positions from the ground and air over the period, the army statement said.

Without briefing on casualties of security personnel, the army statement also noted that scores of militants had been killed in the southern region since Saturday.

Kandahar and neighbouring Zabul, and provinces are regarded as the hotbed of the Taliban militants and the militant group has intensified activities across Afghanistan, including in the restive southern region since launching its annual spring offensive on April 12.

Afghan has instructed government forces to spare no efforts in foiling militants' spring offensive and dispelling them from their hideouts in the country, Xinhua reported.

--IANS

rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)