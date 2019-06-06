Japanese YouTuber gets jail for assaulting wife

A on Thursday sentenced a 44-year-old to two years in prison for assaulting and confining his wife at their home after he found she had been posting defamatory comments on videos he had uploaded.

The District Court ruled that seriously injured his wife in March by punching and kicking her in the face while she was confined in their apartment in the city of with her wrists and ankles bound with adhesive tape, reports Agency.

While handing down the sentence, said the defendant's act "should be strongly criticized as he committed the crime after losing his temper".

According to a defence lawyer, Katori had been trying for more than six months to find out who had been posting negative comments, including "stupid" and "bald", on his when in March he realized that it was his wife as she had requested a friend to post similar comments.

--IANS

ksk/soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)