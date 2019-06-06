Japanese YouTuber gets jail for assaulting wife

-
ALSO READ
YouTube revamps Strike rules, intensifies punitive action
YouTube revises guidelines to address dangerous pranks, challenges
YouTube's three-strike system you should know if your content violates policies
Feeling moody? Blame YouTube videos for that
YouTube to disable comments on videos of minors
-
A Japanese court on Thursday sentenced a 44-year-old YouTube content creator to two years in prison for assaulting and confining his wife at their home after he found she had been posting defamatory comments on videos he had uploaded.
The Oita District Court ruled that Ryoma Katori seriously injured his wife in March by punching and kicking her in the face while she was confined in their apartment in the city of Oita with her wrists and ankles bound with adhesive tape, reports Kyodo News Agency.
While handing down the sentence, Judge Sadahiro Ariga said the defendant's act "should be strongly criticized as he committed the crime after losing his temper".
According to a defence lawyer, Katori had been trying for more than six months to find out who had been posting negative comments, including "stupid" and "bald", on his online videos when in March he realized that it was his wife as she had requested a friend to post similar comments.
--IANS
ksk/soni/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU