IT raids in Srinagar, ex-minister denies being searched

Income Tax (IT) officials carried out raids at various places in the city on Thursday but former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Imran Raza Ansari denied that any of his properties were searched, sources said.
The I-T officials carried out raids at North Point Towers, a commercial complex in Karan Nagar area housing several commercial offices.
Similar raids were also carried out in Alamgari Bazaar area in the old city area, the sources added.
There has, however, been no official word so far from the I-T Department as to what led to to the raids in Srinagar or whether any incriminating evidence was recovered.
Sources close to Ansari, a senior leader of the Peoples Conference, denied that any raids had been carried out at Ansari's properties and dismissed such reports as "rumours".
The sources said that the properties that were raided were owned by Aga Syed Altaf, a retired bureaucrat whose son is married to Ansari's sister.
