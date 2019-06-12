JBL launches LIVE series headphones in India

Audio equipment maker by HARMAN's International Industries, owned by South Korean tech on Wednesday launched its 'LIVE Series' of

The series comprises LIVE 650BTNC for Rs 12,599, LIVE 500BT for Rs 9,999, JBL LIVE 400BT for Rs 7,899, JBL LIVE 200BT for Rs 5,299 and JBL LIVE 100 Rs 2,499.

The newly launched series has improved Assistant, Alexa, the devices sport aluminium finish and light form factor.

"Smart are the future of audio and we will continue to lead this category with the new Live series. It will strongly reinforce HARMAN's leadership in in and globally," told reporters.

Users can activate the 'My JBL Headphones' app on Play Store and App Store; then tapping on the left earcup delivers a seamless listening experience, thus, letting them search for the newest songs from their favourite artists.

The new JBL LIVE Series is currently available at all retailers and on JBL.com.

