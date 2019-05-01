'Kashmir will be India's part even if Modi, BJP not in power'

on Wednesday emphatically stated that no one will be able to separate from whether and the BJP were in power at the Centre, or not.

Addressing an election rally here, an area that falls under the Bongaon constituency, Shah said if voted back to power, the saffron party will remove Article 370 from

"Modi is India's now. He will be elected as the again. But even if a time comes when neither Modiji nor BJP is in power at the centre, even then no one will be able to separate from India," Shah said.

"Till the time a single BJP activist is alive, we will not let that happen. Kashmir is an inseparable part of It is jewel in the crown of our motherland. Give us 23 seats in Bengal. We promise we will abolish article 370 from Kashmir," he told the people here.

Attacking for inviting her former counterpart in the mega anti-BJP rally held in Kolkata on January 19, Shah demanded that Banerjee should clarify whether she supports Adbullah's statements seeking a for Kashmir.

" had invited in Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground and held his hand. has given a statement that there should be a in Kashmir. Tell me should there be two Prime Ministers in a country?" he asked.

"I want to ask Mamata didi whether she agrees to the statement of Abdullah. I am sure she will be silent because it is a question of her vote bank," the BJP said.

Speaking in a region dominated by members of the Dalit Matua community, a Hindu sect who have migrated from Bangladesh, Shah reiterated that once re-elected, the government will bring the citizenship Amendment Bill to ensure the citizenship rights for all the refugees in the country.

He also claimed that the ouster of Banerjee's government from Bengal will be confirmed once the results of 2019 polls are announced on May 23.

"Mamata didi, your ouster is confirmed. Once the results of the 2019 polls are announced and BJP wins 23 seats, your exit will be confirmed. The people have decided that when the election results are announced on May 23, a new sun of 'Paribartan' (change) will rise in Bengal," he added.

