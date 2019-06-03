JUST IN
Kejriwal hosts Iftar, BJP MLAs attend party

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday shared a friendly evening at an Iftar party hosted by the city government, unlike their usual relationship inside the House.

The BJP MLA not only offered food to Kejriwal, but the two also shared some light moments together.

Another BJP MLA O.P. Sharma was also at the party. However, the Congress, which does not have any legislator in the 70-member assembly, again was missing from the event, just like last year.

Gupta, however, said the event was a get together and it has nothing to do with politics.

"I have told Kejriwal a lot of times that for the people of Delhi, we should not get involved in argument and should work together for the city," he told media.

Among those who attended the event were Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Minister Imran Hussain, AAP leader Sanjay Singh and several party MLAs.

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 23:24 IST

