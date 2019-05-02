Key Maoist behind BJP MLA's killing eliminated

Days after the killing of BJP MLA Mandavi in a deadly Maoist attack in Dantewada, one of the masterminds of the ambush, Madvi Muyya, was killed in a shootout with Police in the district on Thursday morning, police said.

The 30-year-old Maoist's body was recovered from Kirandul area where he was killed in an exchange of fire with a Police team, of Police (Bastar Range) told IANS.

"The Maoist was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head. He was killed in an exchange of fire after a police team tried to capture him following a tip-off about his presence in the area. The operation was carried out early Thursday morning. One rifle with six live cartridges was recovered from the spot," Sinha said.

The said that Muyya was one of the masterminds of the attack in which BJP MLA Mandavi and four police personnel were killed on April 9 deadly attack carried out by a group of Maoists.

Another said that the Maoist was also one of the masterminds of the October 30, 2018 attack in in which Achyutanand Sahu and two police personnel were killed.

