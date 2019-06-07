Kolkata beef food festival cancelled

The upcoming festival in has been cancelled over security concerns, a said here on Friday.

The ' Festival' renamed the ' Beep Festival' was scheduled on June 23 at a cafe in central Kolkata's Sudder Street.

"We are afraid because everything has been blown out of proportion somehow. Things are not in our control anymore. For all of these reasons, the Kolkata Beep Festival stands cancelled," The Accidental Note, the event organising company, wrote in a post.

The event management team had put up a post stating that "one of their team members received over 300 calls yesterday, a lot of them to show support, but a lot of them were direct threats".

"I have been getting continuous calls and had to deactivate my account as well. I got calls from Rajasthan, and other places," told IANS.

He reiterated that the "event had nothing to do with politics or religion".

"I am a secular person... my habit says so... I had pork and together many times... just for the sake of maintaining secularism," a user wrote.

The festival with a wide variety of beef preparations ranging from tenderloin, back ribs and Bolognese pasta to burgers 'was aimed to celebrate good food'.

Initially, the organisers thought that planning the fest after the elections they would be able to avoid political tension but couldn't avoid it.

"Most importantly, we cannot ensure the safety of all of you amazing people who were planning to attend and our team", the post added.

