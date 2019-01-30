Leopard cub dies on Faridabad expressway

A 10-month-old cub died when an unidentified vehicle rammed it on Saturday night on the Gurugram- expressway.

"A passerby informed local police about the fatal accident in Pali area of district on this busy expressway. The of range immediately went to the spot and recovered the carcass," said Shyam Sundar Kaushik, (DFO) of range.

This was the second road accident on this expressway when a cub had lost its life. Earlier, a 7-month-old died in similar circumstances four years ago at Mangarbani T-point on this stretch.

"Leopards generally venture out in the night to search for and water and stray on the busy expressway surrounded by the dense forests of Aravalli mountain on both sides," the said.

The Aravalli mountains of and Faridabad all the way to Sariska in is known to be a leopard-prone area. The area around Mangar forest in Faridabad to village in is known as a dense forest and natural habitat to wild animals such as hyena, python and wild pigs besides leopards.

Chetan Agrawal, a prominent Gurugram-based environmentalist, expressed grief over the death of the leopard.

--IANS

str/vsc/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)