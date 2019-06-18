JUST IN
Business Standard

LG CNS, Microsoft to develop Cloud-based enterprise solutions

IANS  |  Seoul 

LG CNS Co. -- LG's IT service subsidiary -- has said that it has agreed with US tech behemoth Microsoft Corp. to collaborate on the development of Cloud-based enterprise solutions.

LG CNS and Microsoft signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the strategic partnership at the American company's Asian-Pacific regional headquarters in Singapore, which calls for the integration of their IT and cloud platforms for new enterprise solutions, Yonhap reported on Monday.

The companies plan to form a task force later this year to develop groupware solutions based on Microsoft's Cloud, Windows 10 and Office 365.

They will first target LG affiliates and other Korean companies and collaborate on marketing in other Asian nations, LG CNS said.

The companies also agreed to develop new technologies and solutions to meet the growing demand for digital transformation in various areas, including smart factories and smart cities, it said.

--IANS

ksc/pg/bg

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 17:42 IST

