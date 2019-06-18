Samsung Display leads smartphone screen market in Q1

Display Co. maintained its dominant position in the global display market in the first quarter as more handset makers adopted panels for their premium products, a has said.

The display making unit of shipped $3.4 billion worth of displays in the January-March period, accounting for 40.2 per cent of the total market share, according to the data by

The Korean firm's market share shed 6.6 percentage points from a year earlier in the first quarter, but it was able to hold over 40 per cent of the share for eight consecutive months, as per data, news agency reported.

was a with a 12.3 per cent share, and China's BOE came in third with 11.9 per cent. The Chinese company nearly doubled its market share compared with a year ago on the back of increased investment in flexible panels.

Among panel producers, Display took up a whopping 80 percent, with its active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) panels.

Samsung Co. was the first to adopt the full-screen AMOLED panels for its in 2010, but the market gathered further growth momentum after its US rival released new models with AMOLED panels in late 2018.

China's also launched premium last year with the high-end screen.

--IANS

ksc/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)