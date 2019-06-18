Jabra Evolve 65e: Decent but not worth your money

Wirefree listening has its own perks and that's why the an are now in demand more than ever in

According to Counterpoint Research, the global market for true wireless is poised to touch a volume of 129 million units by 2020, driven by traditional such as and

Joining the race is Denmark-based Jabra which had a comparatively smaller base in 2018.

A subsidiary of that makes in-ear and on-ear audio wearables, Jabra has launched "Evolve 65e" -- soft neckband style earphones that claims to offer up to 13 hours of battery life for Rs 20,320.

We tested the for some time and this is what we think of it.

The device is primarily aimed at professionals. It also comes with Skype for business certification that claims to give users crystal-clear call and music quality.

The Evolve 65e also features UC-certification, courtesy its four-microphone system. We noticed that the lacked clarity and volume in certain conditions.

The design is such that the microphone hangs right next to your mouth which makes it easy to take calls.

The look and feel of the earphones was not even premium.

Soft neckband style earbuds however, meant comfort and didn't weigh us down.

The battery of the device lasted almost a full day when moderately used for calls and music playback.

The built is pretty large which also means not all users would like the fit of the buds. Connected to the soft neckband through a cable, the buds do not tangle.

One can also stick the earbuds together magnetically, quite like the BeatsX, to further prevent them from getting tangled.

Talking about the music quality, mids were sometimes drowned out by the bass-heavy sound. To sum it up, the music quality was simply average.

Interestingly, using the "Jabra Sound+" application on the handset let us customise the equaliser or select presets for your music.

Conclusion: The Jabra Evolve 65e is a decent option but the built and sound quality do not justify the hefty price tag of Rs 20,320.

( can be contacted at krishna.s@ians.in)

--IANS

ksc/na

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)