'Mahagatbandhans' always post-poll after 1977: Yechury

'Mahagatbandhans' have been formed only after elections since 1977 and this time too, such a grand alliance would be formed after the polls, CPI-M said on Saturday.

"Since 1977, no 'Mahagatbandhan' had been formed before the elections, it has taken shape only afterwards... In same way, this time, a grand alliance would be formed after the current polls and an alternative government would take shape at the Centre," he said at an election rally here.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist said that if his party gets maximum seats in the Lok Sabha, they would not raise the issues of Left parties, but give voice to the people's miseries and their necessities.

"The MGNREGA (rural jobs guarantee scheme), the Forest Rights Act and many other historic acts were passed by the Parliament only due to the pressure and demand of the Left parties. The BJP-led government, during the past five years, held a lesser number of Parliament sessions only to curtail the rights and voices of the people," he alleged.

Yechury said that the ruling only directs people on what to eat, what to wear and who their companions or friends will be and if anyone do not follow these dictates, their cadres are attacking them.

Terming as "Chowkidar" (watchman) of "antariksha" (outer space)", the said that Modi has been witnessing many things from space as he seen the strike by the Indian Air Force in Pakistan's and was taking credit for it as well as for the missiles to destroy satellites in low-Earth orbit.

Noting different BJP leaders and ministers had given numbers, spanning 0 to 430, for those killed in the strike, Yechury accused the BJP of trying to spread the fear of terrorism, and use violent to govern the country and win the elections.

"Farmers are committing suicide, workers losing jobs, people have been facing unprecedented miseries and country's economy is ruined... but Modi and his party leaders are highlighting fake credit for their government."

Also accusing Modi of "violating" the model code of conduct many times, he said that the yet to take any action.

Terming Modi and BJP as "Duryodhana and Dushasana" respectively, Yechury said the BJP must be defeated in the current elections to protect and also to change

CPI-M politburo member and former Manik Sarkar, party's Gautam Das, member were among the other Left leaders also addressed the main election rally ahead of the polls to Tripura's two seats on April 11 and 18.

