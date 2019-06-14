Mamata's aspiring doctor nephew stands with protesting colleagues

Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abesh Banerjee, who is a medical student, on Friday came out in support of the protesting doctors at the state-run hospitals.

Abesh Banerjee, whose bio describes him as the of and Hospital, was seen at a rally holding a placard that read: "You say we are Gods!! Why Treat us like Dogs?"

"Dr Abesh Banerjee, nephew of at KPC hospital Kolkata!!#SaveTheDoctors," another doctor tweeted sharing his picture.

Earlier, Firhad Hakim's daughter, a doctor, criticised the government's handling of the ongoing doctors' strike and said medicos had the right to "peaceful protest" and "safety at work".

In a post, Shabba Hakim asked people to question why "goons were still surrounding hospitals and beating up doctors".

"As a TMC supporter I am deeply ashamed at the inaction and the silence of our leader," Shabba Hakim said on the close to Wednesday-Thursday midnight. Till then Banerjee had remained silent on the issue.

To those saying "Onyo rugider ki dosh? (what is the fault of the other patients?)", Shabba Hakim suggested they should question the government as to why the police officers posted in government hospitals did little to nothing to protect the doctors.

"Please question them that when 2 truckload of goons showed up and why wasn't a back-up sent immediately? Please question why goons are still surrounding hospitals and beating up doctors?" Hakim asked.

"We have a right to peaceful protest. We have a right to safety at work," she added.

