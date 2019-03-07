Man United make Champions League history at PSG's expense

Manchester United made history, beating Saint-Germain (PSG) on away goals in a 3-3 aggregate draw to become the first team in the annals of the to prevail in a tie after losing the first leg at home by two or more goals.

PSG, meanwhile, find themselves dumped out of the competition in the knockout stage for the third consecutive year, reports news.

Starting with a 2-0 advantage after their hard-fought victory at Old Trafford, PSG on Wednesday looked poised to break their curse and justify the fortune the club's Qatari owners have spent in pursuit of a European title.

And while injured PSG superstar Neymar had to watch the game from the stands at Parc des Princes, United were without Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, and

With so many holes in his roster, visiting took a conservative approach in terms of formation and tactics.

But a colossal mistake by PSG defender Thilo Kehrer at the mercy of Romelu Lukaku and the Belgian international scored to cut the French club's lead in half in the 2nd minute under driving rain in

Instead of pressing for more, United fell back and ceded possession to PSG for an extended spell.

In the absence of Neymar, and spearheaded the PSG attack and made life difficult for United's makeshift back line.

PSG restored the two-goal margin in the 12th minute, when collected a cross from Mbappe and blew past to beat

Mbappe hit the post in the 16th minute, four minutes before De Gea denied Bernat, while Angel Di Maria's effort, in the 21st minute from a distance, went wide.

Failing to secure the tie, PSG conceded again at the half-hour mark.

This time, Buffon had only himself to blame, as his failure to deal with a long strike by set up Lukaku's second goal of the night.

Though United led 2-1 on the night, PSG were still up 3-2 overall.

De Gea bested Mbappe in the one-versus-one, and the post deflected a Bernat shot to keep United's hopes alive.

Four minutes into stoppage time, a shot by United's bounced off the arm of defender out of play for a corner.

Yet after reviewing the play with the Referee, the official cited Kimpembe for hand ball and awarded a penalty.

Rashford stepped to the spot and converted to level the aggregate score at 3-3 and give United the edge on away goals.

