Mayawati attacks Modi over unemployment data

(BSP) on Thursday mounted a scathing attack on the over the unemployment rate which has risen to a 45-year-high at 6.1 per cent.

In a series of tweets, said: "Just after the Lok Sabha elections, the has confirmed that the unemployment rate has reached a 45-year high at 6.1 per cent. But there is no need for the poor and victims of the unemployment to repent as the time has passed and it's too late... It is of no use to cry over spilt milk."

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's tweet has come after the released unemployment data projecting the unemployment rate to be at 6.1 per cent in 2017-18.

Questioning the government over the fall in the GDP rate, in another tweet wrote: "Also, there is no good news for the country as the rate of economic growth has come down to a low of 5.8 per cent. This rate of GDP growth is the result of a huge decline in agricultural and factory produce. How will welfare for the already suffering poor be facilitated?"

--IANS

amita/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)