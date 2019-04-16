Meghalaya to appeal to SC on trapped miners

Conrad on Tuesday said the will appeal to the to call off the rescue operation to evacuate bodies of 13 coal miners trapped inside an illegal 370-ft coal pit for 125 days now.

Of the 15 people trapped, divers have retrieved two bodies so far, while three more bodies have been detected by the Navy's Underwater Remote Operated Vehicle.

"We are still trying, but it looks very difficult, and we will approach and see if allows us to discontinue with the operations. But right now, since the matter is in court, it won't be right for me to make any comments," told journalists.

However, the said the government will appeal to to call off the rescue operation.

The labourers got trapped when they broke a wall of a mine and water gushed inside. The tragedy came to light after five coal miners escaped from the coal pit.

The disaster took place despite an interim ban on in by the since April 17, 2014.

--IANS

rrk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)