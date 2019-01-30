3 hackers, including a boxer, held for fraudulently withdrawing money

Three hackers, including an international-level boxer, were arrested for fraudulently withdrawing over Rs nine lakh from Central Bank of in south Delhi, a said on Wednesday.

"An international-level boxer, and his two accomplices later identified as and an Nigerian national, were arrested on Tuesday from Greater Kailash and Lajpat Nagar on separate raids," of Police said.

"The incident occurred on Tuesday when Sunil Verma, a of Central Bank of at Greater Kailash, informed the local police that two persons, identified as and Vishal Tokas, were trying to withdraw over Rs 9 lakh by using forged identity from the account of Enterprises," Kumar said.

"During investigation, it was found that a group of hackers transferred Rs 10 lakh fraudulently from the 'Kankaria Mahinahar Nagarik Shahkari Bank Ltd' holding an account in HDFC following which a case was registered in Ahmedabad's Maninagar on Jan 7," he added.

"On interrogation, Rana and Tokas disclosed that they work for Osiaku. Police team later arrested him from his residence at Lajpat Nagar," he added.

"Rana was a but after a decline in his career, he was lured by the mastermind Osiaku," the DCP said, adding that 10 debit cards and three were recovered from their possession.

