Modi waived Rs 5.5 lakh cr for industrialist: Rahul

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the Narendra Modi government has waived Rs 5.5 crore loan of the industrialists in the last five years but has not done enough for farmers, youths or traders.
"Narendra Modi has not worked for the farmers, youths, traders rather he worked only for 15 people in last 5 years and waived off their Rs 5.5 lakh crore loan," Gandhi said at a rally at Simdega district of Jharkhand.
Prominent leaders of the Grand Alliance for the first time shared a dais in the state after the poll alliance was announced. JMM Executive President Hemant Soren and JVM-P President Babulal Marandi were among those present.
"Modi's government diverted Rs 35,000 crore Mnerga fund to Nirav Modi. They reduced right to food fund. Modi has promised two crore jobs but employment could not be generated.
"After demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax was launched. Poor people fund diverted to 15 people. Rs 30,000 crore diverted to Anil Ambani, Rs 35,000 crore to Mehul Chowksi" claimed Gandhi.
"If Narendra Modi can lie, why can't Congress speak truth?".
"Modi government distributed the funds to looters but Congress has decided to give Rs 72,000 crore annually to 25 crore people under the Nyay scheme. The Nyay fund will come from looters of the country.
"It will also improve the purchasing power and help the markets. If markets will flourish then factories will be set up and it will create employment," said Gandhi.
"Congress and its allies are dedicated to protect the rights of tribal, poor and other section of the society. It was the Congress government at the Centre which had brought Pesa, Land Acquisition Act, Tribal bill.
"We will protect the Jal, Jungle and Jameen of the tribal and poor people. Modi not satisfied with diverting poor people's fund now want to snatch land of the tribal and poor people".
--IANS
ns/in
